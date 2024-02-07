Advertisement

It was one of the biggest IPL headlines of 2023, when Mumbai Indians decided to remove Rohit Sharma as the captain of the team after the arrival of the star returnee, Hardik Pandya, who was traded from Gujarat Titans. However, many fans around the country were not happy with the decision to remove the longest-serving captain in‌ IPL history after his 10-year ‌service. Many wondered why he was removed despite leading them to 5 IPL trophies.

Mumbai Indians coach Mark Boucher reveals the reason why Rohit Sharma was removed as MI captain

The Mumbai Indians coach Mark Boucher has clarified the rationale behind the selection of Hardik Pandya to replace Rohit Sharma as captain for the 2024 Indian Premier League.

The Mumbai Indians announced the change in leadership about two months ago, which put a stop to Rohit Sharma's remarkable captaincy. Although MI's devoted fan base had conflicting feelings about the choice, strategic concerns overrode popular opinion. In order to ease the Mumbai Indians' transitional time, the deal included a leadership option, which is said to have played a role in Pandya's decision to rejoin the franchise after guiding Gujarat Titans in back-to-back IPL finals.

Mark Boucher has made known that Hardik Pandya's selection as captain was a calculated decision meant to somewhat relieve Rohit Sharma of his leadership responsibilities. Even though Rohit has a good captaincy record, his current performance in the IPL has been lacking. Boucher highlighted how crucial it is to take the team's long-term goals into account and proposed that reassigning leadership duties would improve the group's performance as a whole. Speaking on Smash Sports podcast, Mark Boucher said:

"I think it was purely a cricketing decision. We saw the window period to get Hardik back as a player. For me it's a transition phase. A lot of people don't understand in India, people get quite emotional, but you know you take the emotions away from it. I think it's just more of a cricketing decision that was made and I do think it is going to bring the best out of Rohit as a person as a player. Just let him go out and enjoy and score some good runs," "One thing I did pick up with Ro (Rohit) is that he is a fantastic guy. I mean he's been captaining for ages and he's done really well for Mumbai Indians. Now he also leads India as well. It is that he walks into a place and there's just cameras in it and he's so busy and he hasn't had probably the best couple of seasons of late with the bat but he's done well as a captain.

Rohit Sharma did almost everything for Mumbai Indians and received betrayal from his own franchise.pic.twitter.com/Ihg1bEjX3L — Ansh Shah (@asmemesss) February 6, 2024

“I just thought you know when we're speaking with the whole Mumbai Indians group, we thought that maybe this is the opportunity for him to step as a player. We believe he got some great value to add and just go out there and actually enjoy it without the hype of being a captain,”\ “He is still going to captain India so that hype's going be there but when he steps into the IPL maybe just taking that extra bit of pressure off him as a captain an maybe we get the best out of Rohit Sharma. We want to see him playing with a smile on his face, spending a bit of time with his beautiful family.”