With the selection committee about to zero in on Team India's squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, an ex-India cricketer has cited the name of a CSK player who is making resounding waves with his performance in the prevalent season of the IPL 2024. The expert wants the player's name to be pushed for the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to start from June 2, 2024.

Akash Chopra vouches for Shivam Dube

In a bold and unequivocal statement, renowned commentator Aakash Chopra has showered high praise on a rising star of Chennai Super Kings, suggesting that he is a must-have inclusion in the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024. With the marquee tournament on the horizon, Chopra's remarks have sparked discussions about the potential selection of the dynamic batter, Shivam Dube, who has been making waves with his exceptional performances in the IPL.

"The way the kid is playing, he is absolutely scintillating and sensational. I am saying that you shouldn't only send him but play him in the XI. The discussion is not about his T20 selection. In my opinion, you are compelled to play him in the XI," remarked Chopra during a YouTube session, emphasizing Dube's undeniable impact and the necessity of his presence in the playing XI.

Chopra's glowing endorsement of Dube's abilities extends to his assertion that the talented batter possesses a unique skill set that sets him apart from his contemporaries. "No captain, team management or selector can ignore him because if you ignore him, there is no player in India at the moment who hits better than him. If you make him sit on the bench, you will do a grave injustice," asserted Chopra, underlining the significance of Dube's batting prowess and its potential to tilt the scales in India's favor on the international stage.

Dube's explosive performances for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL have caught the attention of cricketing pundits and fans alike, with his ability to deliver match-winning contributions in pressure situations earning him accolades. As the anticipation for the ICC T20 World Cup intensifies, Dube's name has emerged as a strong contender for a spot in the Indian squad, with Chopra's ringing endorsement further bolstering his credentials.

With the stakes higher than ever in the T20 World Cup, the selection of players capable of delivering impactful performances becomes paramount. As Dube continues to dazzle with his batting prowess, the clamor for his inclusion in the Indian squad grows louder, with Chopra's bold assertion adding weight to the argument for his selection. As the final squad announcements draw near, all eyes will be on whether Dube's stellar form earns him a coveted spot in the Indian contingent set to compete for T20 World Cup glory.