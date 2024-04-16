Advertisement

A heartbroken Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain, Faf du Plessis, said that the team's confidence had reached an all-time low after losing by 25 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a match in which numerous batting records were surpassed. He said that the squad had suffered from a string of losses.

Faf du Plessis' comment following the end of the RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 match

After SRH amassed an IPL record 287 for 3, they held RCB to 262 for 7 thanks to 38 maximums scored in two innings. With 549 points earned by both teams, the match also set a record for the highest cumulative match total.

"It's crazy the amount of runs scored today, a world record. I wouldn't say 270 is par, Danny. It's tough (to bowl on a day like this), we tried a few things and they weren't quite working," Du Plessis said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

The former Proteas captain believes that while victories give teams a great deal of confidence, consecutive losses can sap that away.

"There's no way to hide when your confidence is low. The fast bowlers found it quite difficult out there. Similar to the batting perspective, we need to work on a few areas. Need to make sure the run rate doesn't go down after powerplay. The guys put up their hands and never gave up (in the run chase)."

"It was good to see the fight, 30-40 runs from the bowling perspective was a bit too much." Du Plessis admitted that the pressure is way too much and mind could explode at any time.

"It's important to go away and freshen your mind, it's such a mental game. Sometimes you feel your mind is going to explode. When you get back to the contest you have to give full commitment," the RCB skipper said.