With 38 balls remaining in a high-pressure T20 encounter at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Gujarat Titans by 4 wickets. In 19.3 overs, the GT amassed a competitive total of 147 runs, led by important contributions from Rahul Tewatia (35 off 21) and Shahrukh Khan (37 off 24). But Virat Kohli's 42 off 27 and Faf du Plessis' explosive 64 off 23 helped RCB win. Mohammed Siraj was named Player of the Match for his superb 2/29 bowling performance. Noor Ahmad and Vyshak Vijay Kumar both made noteworthy contributions and became important bowlers for GT. Full of thrilling moments, this match exemplified the real spirit of 20/20 cricket.

Ajay Jadeja makes a huge statement about RCB’s chances for play-off qualification

Former India all-rounder Ajay Jadeja expresses that the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers are beginning to gel, providing a much-needed boost for the team. Despite their tense victory over Gujarat Titans, Jadeja acknowledges that RCB still faces significant challenges. The thrilling match saw RCB successfully chase a modest total of 148 with four wickets and 38 balls to spare, predominantly due to the bowlers' excellent performance. While Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli's impressive 92-run partnership during the powerplay set the stage for victory, RCB's subsequent loss of wickets posed a precarious situation, offering Gujarat a chance for an unexpected comeback.

"The chinks in the armour are visible, what happened at the end. But the chance is there. They're off the ventilator but they're still in the ICU," Jadeja told Jio Cinema. "We are excited about today's match after seeing Virat and Faf bat. But the real work that was done, was by the bowlers, an aspect RCB has historically struggled at. "The bowling department has started to click for them now, and we're talking about the business end of the season, this is the point where realistic chances of winning comes from momentum…." Jadeja said RCB may have got the momentum after their win which took them to the seventh spot in the IPL points table, but qualifying for the playoffs remains a "very tough ask". “More than momentum, it's about the mentality of the team where you know if you're in a bad situation, someone will take you out of it... Today, it seemed like RCB picked the right road while Gujarat was on the other side. Who will reach their goal? It's a very tough ask still,” he said.

The former India cricketer, however, was impressed with RCB’s aggressive approach with the bat in a small chase.

“They came into the game differently from the start. I haven't checked the statistics, but I have never seen them start a game with a six. Not one, but two of them, in the first over, when there was no need,” he said. “What Faf did, he was operating at a different pace. Later, there was some excitement in the match but at no point did it seem like this was (GT win) going to be successful,”

(With PTI inputs)