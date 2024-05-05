Advertisement

After a string of tough losses, RCB have recovered and gained the winning momentum lately. On Saturday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru got the better of Gujarat Titans by 4 wickets and in the process, registered their third win on the trot in IPL 2024. The victory over Gujarat Titans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium has brought them to 7th place on the league standings and with three more matches to go they are still in contention to qualify for the playoffs.

Ajay Jadeja believes RCB are 'off the ventilator' but still 'in ICU'

Paying heed to the same, former India all-rounder Ajay Jadeja believes Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowlers have started to click together to take their side "off the ventilator" but the team still remains "in the ICU" following their nervy win over Gujarat Titans.

RCB got over the line with four wickets and 38 balls in hand chasing a paltry 148 against GT on Saturday, a win which was set up by the bowlers. Faf du Plessis (64) and Virat Kohli (42) shared 92 runs inside the powerplay but RCB lost wickets in a heap — slipping from 92/0 to 117/6 — to give Gujarat a real hope of pulling off an unlikely win.

How many times are you going to watch it?



Admin: Yes

pic.twitter.com/nS3so6n0EA — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets)

"The chinks in the armour are visible, what happened at the end. But the chance is there. They're off the ventilator but they're still in the ICU," Jadeja told Jio Cinema.

"We are excited about today's match after seeing Virat and Faf bat. But the real work that was done, was by the bowlers, an aspect RCB has historically struggled at.

"The bowling department has started to click for them now, and we're talking about the business end of the season, this is the point where realistic chances of winning comes from momentum…." Jadeja said RCB may have got the momentum after their win which took them to the seventh spot in the IPL points table, but qualifying for the playoffs remains a "very tough ask".

“More than momentum, it's about the mentality of the team where you know if you're in a bad situation, someone will take you out of it... Today, it seemed like RCB picked the right road while Gujarat was on the other side. Who will reach their goal? It's a very tough ask still,” he said.

The former India cricketer, however, was impressed with RCB’s aggressive approach with the bat in a small chase.

“They came into the game differently from the start. I haven't checked the statistics, but I have never seen them start a game with a six. Not one, but two of them, in the first over, when there was no need,” he said.

“What Faf did, he was operating at a different pace. Later, there was some excitement in the match but at no point did it seem like this was (GT win) going to be successful.”

(With inputs from PTI)