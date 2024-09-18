Published 16:28 IST, September 18th 2024
'They'll see different Punjab Kings': Ricky Ponting's Big Promise to PBKS Fans As New Head Coach
Punjab Kings on Wednesday announced Ricky Ponting as their new Head Coach. Ponting will take charge of the team for the 2025 season and beyond.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Ricky Ponting becomes new head coach of Punjab Kings. | Image: @PunjabKingsIPL/X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:28 IST, September 18th 2024