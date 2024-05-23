Advertisement

In an exhilarating match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) posted a competitive total of 172/8 in their 20 overs. However, Rajasthan Royals (RR) chased down the target with 6 balls to spare, finishing at 174/6. Ravichandran Ashwin from RR was awarded the Player of the Match for his outstanding bowling performance, securing 2 wickets for 19 runs in 4 overs. The match, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, witnessed some brilliant individual performances, making it an intense and entertaining playoff encounter as RCB is knocked out of the IPL 2024, continuing their unachieved dream of lifting the IPL trophy.

Also Read: Memers, keyboard trollers go ALL OUT on RCB after they lost to RR

Advertisement

RCB's passionate response after losing against RR goes viral

When the Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2024 Eliminator, Virat Kohli was visibly upset and furious. His facial expressions were captured close-up, highlighting the stress and gravity of the event. It was also a moving farewell for Dinesh Karthik, who retired after the game and had an emotional send-off from the RCB squad. However, following the match, RCB's official X account shared an emotional statement about their experience in the IPL 2024.

Advertisement

Remember, they wrote us off.

Remember, they said we were finished.

Remember, we had less than 1% chance.

Remember, when nobody else believed in you, our 12th Man Army did.

Remember, you kept your heads and our hopes up.

Remember, you turned that 1% into 100%.

Remember, we… pic.twitter.com/vNez6sISLe — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets)

Rajasthan Royals upset Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets on Wednesday in an entertaining Eliminator match held in Ahmedabad, of all places. RR completed their 173-run chase in 19 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal led all scorers with 45 runs, while Riyan Parag contributed a crucial 36.

After deciding to bat first, RCB scored 172 runs for eight wickets. Virat Kohli scored 33 off 24 balls, while Rajat Patidar made 34 off 22 balls. Ravichandran Ashwin was superb with the ball, taking two wickets for 19 runs in four overs.

Advertisement

Also Read: Virat Kohli's Signature Bail-Drop Ritual Takes Center Stage After RR Knock RCB Out



On a pitch where the dew later aided the batting side, RR's decision to bowl early paid off as their bowlers restricted RCB to a reasonable total. Despite the challenge, RCB captain Faf du Plessis believed that, given the conditions of RR's innings, they were 20 runs shy of a decent score. The event consisted of two separate segments. RCB, on a high after six straight victories, faced a drooping RR club coming off five consecutive losses. Despite some nervous moments, RR successfully chased down the goal with an over to spare, illustrating the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket.

KKR has qualified for the final, and their opponent will be decided in Eliminator 2, which will pit SRH and RR against each other on Friday, May 24 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. The final will be held on Sunday in Chennai itself.

Advertisement



