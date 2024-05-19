Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's star player and stalwart Dinesh Karthik seems to have confirmed his retirement plans after the ongoing edition of IPL in his dressing room speech after RCB pulled off the ultimate heist against CSK.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru had lost seven out of their first eight games in the tournament and were on the verge of an exit. But in an incredible turnaround they went on to win six games on the trot.

Their sixth win came in incredible fashion as they had to beat the defending Champions Chennai Super Kings by a margin of more than 18 runs to qualify for the Playoffs. As it turned out, RCB did just that and will now play in the Eliminator.

Did Dinesh Karthik confirm retirement plans?

Dinesh Karthik was one of the stars of the night for RCB as his cameo proved invaluable in setting up the big total for Bengaluru bowlers to defend at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. After the victory, Dinesh Karthik in his dressing room speech seemed to confirm that he is inching towards retirement at the end of the season.

DK said that once, RCB had lost 7 out of his 8 games, he thought the game against CSK will go on to be his last game of IPL career.

“Very well done boys. Outstanding effort. On a serious note…three weeks ago I made this decision 8 games 7 loss, okay today will be my last day so I called 26 members of my family, Virat (Kohli) seemed to give me a lot of grief for me. I thought today was going to be my last day and I'll say bye to everybody and then we'll be done. But I think they come a long way and realised I might end up playing a few more games”, said Dinesh Karthik post match.

Dinesh Karthik further went on to praise the character of the team and hailed them for sticking together and getting the victory when all the odds were stacked up against them.

“What makes today really special according to me is that a lot of things went against what you ideally wanted. I think we showed why we're so special as a team in this journey", said DK.

While there is still not an official word on Dinesh Karthik's retirement from IPL but this statement is certainly a big hint on what the veteran wicketkeeper batsman thinks about his future.

RCB and Dinesh Karthik now await to find out who will be their competitor amongst Sunriers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in the Playoffs.