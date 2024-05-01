Updated May 1st, 2024 at 09:29 IST
'Too many mistakes by their captain,': Ex-IND star critiques Hardik Pandya after MI's defeat to LSG
Ex-Indian cricketer criticizes Hardik Pandya's leadership for Mumbai Indians' loss to Lucknow Super Giants, citing numerous captaincy errors.
The Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants clash delivered high-octane T20 action, culminating in an exciting victory for LSG by 4 wickets with 4 balls to spare. The match, witnessed MI posting a total of 144/7 in 20 overs, led by impressive performances from Nehal Wadhera and Ishan Kishan. However, it was Marcus Stoinis from LSG who stole the show, earning the Player of the Match title for his outstanding all-round display, with 1/19 in 3 overs and a sensational 62 off 45 deliveries. The intense encounter left fans eagerly anticipating more thrilling T20 battles in the future.
Irfan Pathan lambasts Hardik Pandya’s captaincy after MI loss against LSG
As the Mumbai Indians (MI) suffered another defeat in the IPL 2024 on Tuesday, veteran Indian acricketer Irfan Pathan once again criticised Hardik Pandya's leadership. After losing to the Lucknow Super Giants, the five-time champions suffered their seventh loss of the campaign.
In light of the signing of Jasprit Bumrah, which ought to have solidified the team's standing as serious contenders for postseason qualification, Pathan observed that the team's administration appeared deficient this season. Notable was Bumrah's absence from the 2023 edition because of a back ailment. Mumbai was still able to qualify for the playoffs in spite of losing their best fast bowler.
Pathan posted the following on his official X account following the four-wicket loss to Lucknow:
Hardik Pandya's choice to take over as captain in lieu of Rohit Sharma has resulted in a decline in support from the fan base. The all-rounder's performance appears to have been greatly impacted by outside pressure. The MI captain has only managed to accumulate 197 runs at an average of 21.88 in 10 games while also taking six wickets.
Published May 1st, 2024 at 09:29 IST