Updated April 1st, 2024 at 10:32 IST

'Took some time...': Rishabh Pant's unwavering self-belief leads to DC’s first IPL 2024 win vs CSK

Rishabh Pant's persistent self-belief fuels Delhi Capitals' inaugural IPL 2024 victory against CSK, marking a significant turnaround for the team.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
In yesterday's IPL match, the Delhi Capitals (DC) set a strong target of 191/5 in their 20 overs. In response, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) managed to score 171/6 in their 20 overs, resulting in a 20-run victory for the Delhi Capitals. Khalil Ahmad was awarded the Player of the Match for his impressive bowling performance of 2/21 in 4 overs. The top performances included David Warner's 52 off 35 balls and Matheesha Pathirana's 3/31 in 4 overs for DC, while for CSK, Ajinkya Rahane scored 45 off 30 balls and Mukesh Kumar took 3/21 in 3 overs. The match, held at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, offered exciting moments and noteworthy plays.

Also Read: MS Dhoni shocks the world with a one-handed stunning 6- WATCH

Rishabh Pant made a huge statement about DC vs CSK

After scoring a remarkable fifty against the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL match, Rishabh Pant expressed his unwavering self-confidence in making a comeback to elite cricket. Pant's aggressive innings, comprising four boundaries and three sixes, contributed to his 51 off 32 balls, propelling DC to 191 for 5 against CSK. This performance, marking his first fifty in three games this season, signifies Pant's return to competitive cricket following a severe road accident in December 2022. His strong showing played a pivotal role in DC's 20-run victory, showcasing his resilience and determination in the face of adversity. Rishabh Pant said: 

"One and a half years...this is something I have built my life on. I still have to keep learning as a cricketer," Pant said when asked if he ever thought that he might not be able to play such shots again.

"I had self-belief that whatever happens, I have to come back to the ground and I didn't think about anything else," he said during the post-match presentation.

Pant seemed to struggle a bit initially but he accelerated in the final overs as 43 runs came in the last three overs.

"As a cricketer I've to give my 100 percent. Took some time initially as I haven't played much cricket in the last 1.5 years," he said.

Pant also lauded bowlers for the win as pacers Khaleel Ahmed (2/21) and Mukesh Kumar (3/21) limited CSK to 171 for six.

"Bowlers have been clinical today. We've learnt from our mistake," he said.

Also Read: Overconfident MS Dhoni denies single to Jadeja, then 3 dots in a row

While Ahmed shone in the powerplay, Mukesh was superb in the middle overs with his variations and change of pace.

Asked if this would be the roles of the two bowlers from now on, Pant said: "It will depend on match to match, but if Mukesh can bowl at the death it'll be great." Prithvi Shaw, playing his first game this season, made a 27-ball 43 and Pant said: 

"He's been working hard from the last two weeks (Shaw). We thought it's time to give him a chance and he flourished." 

(With inputs from PTI)

Published April 1st, 2024 at 10:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

