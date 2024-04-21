Advertisement

KKR and RCB locked horns in a match that went down to the wire. From controversy to an on field spat to a last-ball finish, the game had everything a cricket lover years for. As for the result, KKR won the match by the faintest of margins, by 1 run at the iconic Eden Gardens. This is RCB's sixth loss in IPL 2024.

KKR vs RCB: Absolute dream of every cricket fan

Batting first, Kolkata Knight Riders posted a massive total of 222 on board. Contributions from Shreyas Iyer (50), Phil Salt (48), Andre Russell (27), and Ramandeep Singh (24), took KKR to the big total. In reply, RCB got a phenomenal start. Virat Kohli looked in an ominous form. However, he could not take his innings past the 18-run mark courtesy of a controversial dismissal. Despite Kohli's departing cheaply, RCB continued to approach the target, powered by Rajat Patidar (52) and Phil Jacks (55). KKR were losing grip of the match but Andre Russell and Sunil Narine pulled things back by taking wickets. In the end, the onus once again fell on Dinesh Karthik, who fell just before the final over.

Last over thriller, Virat Kohli's reaction

In the last over, 21 runs were needed, and the most expensive player in the history of IPL, Mitchell Starc, had the ball. Karn Sharma was on the crease and decided to step up for the team. Sharma hit three sixes on Starc, and the match took a thrilling shape. When 3 runs were needed from 2 balls, Starc got the wicket of Sharma. On the final ball, Lockie Ferguson had the job of making three runs, he connected and the ball went to the point and cover region. Ferguson and Siraj scampered for two but Ramandeep's throw to the keeper Phil Salt was good enough. Salt showcased acrobatics to inflict the run-out. As a result of the last-ball drama, RCB left adrift of the target by 1 run.

Virat Kohli, who was watching the match from the dugout could not hide his expression following RCB's yet another loss in IPL 2024.