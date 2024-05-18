Advertisement

Former India captain Virat Kohli recently opened up on the much-talked-about subject in the Indian Premier League (IPL) currently. Kohli revealed what he thinks about the ‘Impact Player’ in the IPL and how it affects the game. Ever since the Impact Player rule was introduced in the IPL by the BCCI, matches have witnessed a dramatic increase in the number of times big totals are being scored. In this IPL 2024 season alone, teams have breached the 250-run mark eight times.

Also Read: 'Not every team has a Bumrah or Rashid': Virat Kohli comes out in support of bowlers

Advertisement

Virat Kohli agrees with Rohit Sharma on major IPL rule change

When asked about the Impact Player rule, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) legendary batter Virat Kohli said that he doesn't like the change personally as it creates an imbalance in the game. Kohli agreed with the current India captain Rohit Sharma, urging the BCCI to rethink the rule. Kohli said that the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has already spoken about it and believes that the board will find a solution to bring the game into balance.

Advertisement

"I agree with Rohit. Entertainment is one aspect of the game but there is no balance. I think it has disrupted the balance and a lot of people are feeling this way, not just me," Virat Kohli said on Jio Cinema.

"Bowlers are feeling like what they should do. I have never experienced anything like it where bowlers think they will concede four or a six on every ball. Not every team has a Bumrah (Jasprit) or the mystery of Rashid Khan," he said.

Advertisement

"I am telling you, with one extra batter there is a reason I am playing with 200-plus strike rate in the powerplays. I know there is a batsman waiting at No. 8 as well. We are playing a high level of cricket and it should not be that dominant in my opinion. There is a beauty about having an equal balance between bat and ball," Kohli added.

"I am sure Jay (Shah) bhai has mentioned already that they will review it and I am sure that they will come to a conclusion that brings the game into balance. As a batsman, I can say this rule is good but the match should be exciting. Only fours and sixes are not exciting in cricket. Exciting is that you can defend 160 as well,” Virat Kohli said.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'We know that Mumbai can't qualify': Sunil Gavaskar reveals his thoughts on Rohit Sharma's 68 vs LSG

Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma recently spoke about the Impact Player rule while appearing on a podcast with former cricketers Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan. Rohit Sharma believes that the rule will affect the all-rounders as it nullifies their role in a T20 game.

Advertisement

"I'm not a big fan... It's going to hold back all-rounders. Cricket is played by 11, not 12 (players)," Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had said in a podcast with former Australia captain Adam Gilchrist.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has said that the Impact Player rule is a "test case", implemented to give two Indian players an opportunity in a game.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)