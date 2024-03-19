Advertisement

One of the premier T20 players in the world, Suryakumar Yadav, may not feature in the upcoming IPL 2024. The Mumbai Indians batter sustained an excruciating ankle injury during India's tour of South Africa. As per reports, he is yet to recover and could miss out on the 17th season of the Indian Premier League, which is scheduled to begin on March 22, 2024.

Also Read | Imad Wasim caught smoking at the dressing room, video VIRAL

Advertisement

Suryakumar Yadav drops a cryptic story

While an official confirmation on the matter is awaited, Suryakumar Yadav has posted a cryptic Instagram story, which could be taken as a further hint that he may not be playing this year's IPL. SKY delivered a "Broken Heart" emoji. Though there is no direct context between the emoji and IPL, since only a few days are left to the start of the tournament, the timing of the story may not be a coincidence.

Advertisement

Suryakumar Yadav sustained an ankle injury during the India vs South Africa T20I series, which took place in January. He underwent surgery afterwards but unfortunately hasn't recuperated on time.

Also Read | Wanindu Hasaranga makes a U-turn on Test Cricket retirement

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians' injury woes ahead of IPL 2024

During the off-season, Mumbai Indians went through a huge transition. The franchise management has appointed Hardik Pandya as the new captain. Rohit Sharma has been sacked from captaincy. The decision brought polarising views. Thus, the intrigue is everywhere around how Rohit Sharma will fare under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya. Aside from that, it could prove to be a daunting challenge for Mumbai Indians and Hardik Pandya if Suryakuamr Yadav does not feature in the IPL 2024. Yadav has been a key individual for the MI squad over the last many years. If he does not cut out a fit figure then there will be problems for Mumbai Indians. Moreover, the 5-time champions have already suffered a major blow as Jason Behrendorff has pulled out due to injury.

Advertisement