Virat Kohli drops first reaction after RCB's heart-wrenching exit from IPL 2024

Virat Kohli, the stalwart batter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), expressed his gratitude to the fans for their unwavering support throughout the IPL 2024 campaign following the team's heartbreaking exit after a loss to Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli's first reaction after RCB's loss

In an emotional message posted on his official Instagram account, Virat Kohli extended his heartfelt thanks to the fans, acknowledging their love and encouragement for both the players and the franchise. He wrote, “Thank you once again to all the fans of RCB for making us feel loved and appreciated as always.” Kohli's message encapsulated the profound connection between the team and its passionate supporters.

RCB's journey in the tournament had been nothing short of remarkable. The team staged an impressive turnaround after a challenging start, ultimately securing a playoff berth with six consecutive victories in the second half of the league stage. Despite enduring seven losses in their first eight matches, RCB mounted an incredible comeback to register wins in all of their remaining league games, clinching a spot in the Playoffs.

Their qualification to the knockout stage was marked by a crucial clash against the defending champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK). RCB showcased their fighting spirit by restricting CSK to 191/7 in their 220-run chase, a performance that exemplified their resilience and determination.

However, their Eliminator match against Rajasthan Royals proved to be a formidable challenge. RCB faced a four-wicket defeat in Ahmedabad, ending their hopes of securing the elusive IPL title.

Virat Kohli was the most consistent performer for RCB throughout the season. He holds a considerable lead at the top of the list of leading run-getters this year, with 741 runs in 15 matches. The next best among teams currently still in the competition is Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag, who has 567 runs in 15 games.

As RCB's campaign concludes, Kohli's message serves as a poignant reminder of the bond between the team and its supporters, and a testament to the highs and lows of a thrilling IPL season. Despite the heart-wrenching exit, RCB's remarkable turnaround and fighting spirit will be remembered as a highlight of IPL 2024.