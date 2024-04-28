Advertisement

Following his stellar performance in the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT), Virat Kohli has once again addressed the ongoing scrutiny surrounding his strike rate and spin-playing abilities in T20 cricket.

Virat Kohli hits back at critics

Virat Kohli's statement comes in response to persistent criticism regarding his strike rate and perceived weaknesses against spin bowling. However, his recent innings against GT showcased his prowess, as he notched up his fourth half-century of the IPL 2024 season, further solidifying his position at the top of the Orange Cap list.

A memorable chase from @RCBTweets ✨



A partnership of 1️⃣6️⃣6️⃣* between Virat Kohli & Will Jacks power them to 🔙 to 🔙 wins ❤️



Will their late surge help them qualify for the playoffs?🤔



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/SBLf0DonM7#TATAIPL | #GTvRCB pic.twitter.com/Tojk3eCgxw — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

In the match against GT, Virat Kohli played a crucial innings, scoring 70 runs off 44 balls at a strike rate of 159.09, with six boundaries and three sixes. This impressive performance adds to his tally of 500 runs in 10 IPL games at a strike rate of 147.49 for the IPL 2024 season.

The significance of Kohli's strike rate has been amplified due to speculation surrounding his potential selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to take place in the USA and West Indies in June. While Kohli is expected to be a key figure in the Indian squad, some critics argue that other players with higher strike rates may be better suited for the top-order positions.

Addressing these concerns, Kohli asserted, "All people who talk about strike rates and me not playing spin well talk about these things [numbers]. It's just about doing my job... it's kind of muscle memory for me now." He emphasized the importance of focusing on performance rather than external commentary.

Virat Kohli also highlighted RCB's evolving approach to the game, stating, "We can't carry on like we did in the first half. We are attacking the game way more. That's the way we want to play our cricket." His remarks underscore the team's commitment to a more aggressive style of play.

Thanks to Kohli's knock and a batting masterclass from Will Jacks, RCB defeated GT by 9 wickets with 24 balls remaining. RCB registered one of the quickest 200-plus run chases in IPL history, providing a massive boost to their Net Run-Rate (NRR). However, they remain at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table for now.