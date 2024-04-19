Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ace Virat Kohli playfully teased his teammate Dinesh Karthik during an entertaining Q&A session. Kohlii and Karthik are currently representing RCB in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.

Virat Kohli pulls Dinesh Karthik's legs

In a video shared by the RCB team on social media, Dinesh Karthik quizzed his teammates, including Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis, with a range of questions. When Karthik asked Kohli about his favorite sportsperson outside of cricket, Kohli cheekily replied, "your wife."

Dinesh Karthik's wife Dipika Pallikal is a professional squash player who has represented India at various levels. Virat Kohli's response to Karthik's question left Mohammed Siraj and Faf du Plessis in splits.

Despite Sanju Samson leading the run charts in IPL 2024, Dinesh Karthik has stood out as the most impactful wicketkeeper-batsman, particularly during the crucial death overs. His ability to finish innings effectively is precisely what the Indian cricket team needs.

While some may argue that age could be a factor against Dinesh Karthik, his performance tells a different story. As a key finisher for RCB, Karthik brings valuable experience and a proven track record to the team, distinguishing himself from other wicketkeeping options.