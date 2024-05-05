Advertisement

In a high-intensity T20 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Royal Challengers Bangalore emerged victorious over Gujarat Titans by securing a 4-wicket win with 38 balls left. The GT posted a competitive total of 147 runs in 19.3 overs with notable contributions from Shahrukh Khan (37 off 24) and Rahul Tewatia (35 off 21). However, Faf du Plessis' explosive 64 off 23 and Virat Kohli's 42 off 27 led RCB to victory, with Mohammed Siraj named the Player of the Match for his excellent bowling performance of 2/29. Vyshak Vijay Kumar and Noor Ahmad also made significant contributions, emerging as key bowlers for GT. This exhilarating encounter showcased the true spirit of T20 cricket, packed with thrilling moments.

Virat Kohli bows down to Dinesh Karthik after receiving his orange cap post RCB vs GT

Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik, teammates of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), experienced an emotional moment after their IPL 2024 encounter against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Saturday. Kohli returned to the top of the run-scoring charts for the season with an outstanding effort of 42 runs from 27 balls during the victorious chase against GT. Overtaking Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kohli now has an amazing 542 runs from 11 games at an exceptional average of 67.75, with one century and four half-centuries.

After the game, Dinesh Karthik gave Virat Kohli the coveted orange headgear as a show of support for his team. Kohli gave Karthik a playful bow before giving him the cap in a lighthearted sequence that had them both grinning. As the RCB team continues their journey in the IPL 2024 season, this show of sportsmanship and respect among teammates illustrates the wonderful attitude within the camp.

Consistency is King, and King Kohli proves it once again whether its in health, fitness, or performance on the field!



The King is back to being the Orange Cap Holder. 🧡#ViratKohli #RCBvGT #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/ACY9uhsXVA — Duroflex (@Duroflex_world)

In the upcoming schedule, RCB will play Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Chennai Super Kings in their final three games. The group is cognizant of the significance of these matchups and knows that winning all three games will increase their chances of making the playoffs. In their quest to earn a desired knock-out berth, RCB will have a crucial chance to demonstrate their tenacity and skill on the pitch throughout this forthcoming string of games.