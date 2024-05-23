Virat Kohli's signature bail-drop ritual takes center stage after RR knock RCB out of the IPL 2024

Advertisement

In an exhilarating match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) posted a competitive total of 172/8 in their 20 overs. However, Rajasthan Royals (RR) chased down the target with 6 balls to spare, finishing at 174/6. Ravichandran Ashwin from RR was awarded the Player of the Match for his outstanding bowling performance, securing 2 wickets for 19 runs in 4 overs. The match, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, witnessed some brilliant individual performances, making it an intense and entertaining playoff encounter as RCB is knocked out of the IPL 2024, continuing their unachieved dream of lifting the IPL trophy.

Virat Kohli did his usual bail-drop RCB vs RR match

Virat Kohli performed his usual bail-dropping routine after RCB was eliminated from the IPL 2024. Kohli hit 33 runs off of 24 balls in the Eliminator match on May 22 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Even yet, Kohli's tournament run came to an unfortunate conclusion as RCB fell to RR by 4 wickets.

RCB, led by Faf du Plessis, had six straight victories going into the playoffs, but they were unable to continue their winning ways in the elimination round. This defeat was reminiscent of the disappointment Kohli had on November 19 at the same location when Australia, captained by Pat Cummins, defeated India in the ODI World Cup final. India's 10-match winning streak was broken and their chances of capturing the title were destroyed by Travis Head's outstanding performance in the match.

Having played for RCB since 2008, Virat Kohli's routine following another defeat in the IPL highlighted the emotional toll that the team had taken from yet another season without the title.

Despite giving both the 2024 Indian Premier League and the 2023 World Cup his all, Virat Kohli's teams failed to win a trophy at the end of either competition. Even though he was the World Cup's leading run scorer and is a serious candidate for the Orange Cap this IPL season, his individual brilliance was unable to guarantee victory.

Kohli scored 33 runs off 24 balls, hitting three fours and one six, in the Eliminator match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). He seemed set for a big innings until he was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal, who tried a lofted drive that landed into Donavan Ferreira's hands in the deep.

Rajat Patidar and Mahipal Lomror helped the RCB, who were selected to bat first, to a score of 172 for 8. But RR managed to reach the mark with six balls remaining, arranging an encounter with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 2 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 24.