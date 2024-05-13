Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) locked horns against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their IPL 2024 game on Sunday. RCB beat DC by 47 runs to stay alive in the playoff race. Rajat Patidar played a brilliant knock with the bat in the first innings, while Yash Dayal did the job with the ball. Patidar scored 52 off 32 balls coming in as an impact sub and Dayal picked up three wickets to wrap up the game for RCB.

Also Read: 'He'll just smash you,': Matthew Hayden makes BOMBASTIC statement about Virat Kohli before RCB vs DC

Advertisement

RCB's Qualification Scenario

Despite mounting a late charge with five consecutive wins, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) may find themselves in a precarious position, as even six wins in a row might not secure their playoff spot. With four teams still capable of finishing on 16 or more points, RCB's fate hangs in the balance.

Advertisement

However, thanks to RCB's relatively healthy net run rate, they could clinch the fourth spot if not three under specific circumstances: if Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) loses both their matches against Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeats Delhi Capitals (DC) but falls to Mumbai Indians (MI).

In such a scenario, RCB would have a promising opportunity to surpass SRH on net run rate, securing their playoff berth and maintaining a lead over DC and LSG. RCB may even overtake Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the third spot if they beat them by a huge margin and other teams lose badly in their remaining games.

Advertisement

Also Read: French President reportedly issues resounding plea to Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe's transfer

RCB vs DC

Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowled and fielded brilliantly to beat Delhi Capitals by 47 runs here to keep their IPL play-off hopes alive here on Sunday.

Having managed only 187 for 9 after a blazing half-century by in-form Rajat Patidar, RCB bowled out lacklustre DC for 140 in 19.1 overs.

Advertisement

Patidar (52 off 32 balls) and Will Jacks (41 off 28 balls) added 88 for the third wicket in little under nine overs.

(With PTI inputs)