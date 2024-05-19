Advertisement

Virat Kohli is rarely devoid of emotion on the cricket field and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru star man was on top of his lungs as RCB did the impossible and won six games in a row to qualify for the IPL Playoffs 2024 at the expense of defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and MS Dhoni.

RCB had lost seven out of their first eight IPL games this season and looked down and out midway. But, a run of 5 consecutive victories meant that they gave themselves a solid chance of qualifying in their final game against CSK. Heading into the contest RCB needed to defeat CSK by a margin of more than 18 runs to qualify. RCB set CSK a target of 219 to win and 201 to qualify. The home side managed to limit the defending champions to 191 runs after 20 overs as they stunned everyone to advance to IPL playoffs in 2024.

You can never really keep Virat Kohli out of the game and his passion and energy stole all the spotlight on the night as he was instrumental in giving his RCB teammates with belief and confidence throughout the night.

Virat Kohli's Passionate Celebrations steal spotlight

In the second innings, Virat Kohli sensed the occasion and set the tone of the night with his emotional and passionate celebrations. Virat Kohli's celebrations on every wicket and especially at the end showed that his hunger to get into the playoffs was at an all time high and he wanted it more than MS Dhoni and every other player on the field.

WHAT. IT. MEANS! pic.twitter.com/ghzG95KpMs — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets)

In an amazing moment mid game, Virat Kohli was seen silincing all the critics.

From 6 losses to 6 wins. What a comeback 🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/zooZsNTrrV — J I G A R (@thatfilmymonk)

As soon as Yash Dayal defended 11 runs in 5 balls to confirm RCB's spot in the playoffs, Virat Kohli ran on with emotion and celebrated with the team as tears of joy were seen on his face.

Please stop comparing your favourite players to Virat Kohli now 🙄 #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/yFFUBoyges — Alisha Imran (@Alishaimran111)

On the other hand, CSK and MS Dhoni were stunned by the loss. When MS Dhoni got out in the last over to Yash Dayal, he showed rare emotion and was angry at himself for missing out.

pic.twitter.com/VsB2Cjdain — Reeze-bubbly fan club (@ClubReeze21946)

Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have qualified in the playoffs with 14 points and will face either the Rajasthan Royals or Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator.