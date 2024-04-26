Advertisement

After losing six matches on the trot, RCB have finally attained a win in IPL 2024. On Thursday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru faced Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. RCB had bitter memories from the last time they took on SRH. However, Faf du Plessis' side did not have any stains left from that high-scoring encounter and scripted a huge win of 35 runs against Hyderabad.

RCB end string of losses with a fabulous win over SRH

Precisely after one month, everything fell in the right place for RCB as they registered their second win of IPL 2024. After winning the toss, Faf du Plessis opted to bat first. Openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis gave the side a terrific start. SRH pulled things back during the powerplay by taking the wickets of Du Plessis and Will Jacks. On the day, Rajat Patidar was in the mood. He struck Mayank Markande for four sixes in a row and gave the momentum to RCB. Patidar's 20-ball 50 and Kohli's gritty 51 off 43 balls, plus, Cameron Green's finishing blow (37), helped RCB put a challenging total of 206 in front of SRH. In reply, Sunrisers Hyderabad's X-factor Travis Head and spectacular revelation Abhishek Sharma fell early. SRH lost 5 wickets in powerplay. Sunrisers could not put the poor start behind and in the end, lost the match by 35 runs. Spinners Swapnil Singh and Karn Sharma trapped SRH by picking two wickets apiece. Patidar however was picked as the player of the match.

SRH vs RCB: Virat Kohli shows gratitude towards fans as RCB beat SRH by 35 runs

As the match has culminated, a clip is making rounds on the internet. It shows Virat Kohli fielding at the boundary, and turning his face to the fans, thanking them for their incessant support. Here's the heartwarming clip.

The way Virat responds to all fans whether he is winning or losing the match❤️#viratkohli #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/GExy3MsHQC — 𝙒𝙧𝙤𝙜𝙣🥂 (@wrognxvirat)

Virat Kohli and RCB will return to action. RCB's next fixture is on April 28, 2024. Next up, they will take on the Gujarat Titans.