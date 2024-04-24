Advertisement

In a thrilling encounter at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the Lucknow Super Giants secured an impressive victory over the Chennai Super Kings, fueled by Marcus Stoinis' sensational unbeaten 124 off 63 balls. The LSG's remarkable chase eclipsed Chennai's formidable 210, with Nicholas Pooran's vital contributions and a stellar bowling display propelling LSG to a historic triumph, elevating them to fourth place in the IPL 2024 standings. Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 108 and Shivam Dube's explosive 66 had initially propelled the Super Kings to 210/4 in 20 overs, yet LSG's relentless determination, epitomized by Stoinis' stellar batting and heroic bowling, signaled a significant shift in the IPL landscape.\

Also Read: MS Dhoni's tactics: Turning tables on Pooran with Pathirana's over

Advertisement

Wasim Jaffer and Tom Moody on Marcus Stoinis's position as No.3

In the most recent game, Marcus Stoinis' incredible 124 not out off just 63 balls attracted a lot of attention from the fans and experts. Wasim Jaffer and Tom Moody, two cricket analysts, discussed their opinions on Stoinis's batting position after his outstanding performance.

Advertisement

Jaffer emphasised that Stoinis should bat at number three because it gives him plenty of opportunity to get used to confronting quick bowlers. This calculated move paid off on April 23, when Stoinis, who normally bats at No. 5, struck a magnificent century to help the Lucknow Super Giants defeat CSK.

With his century, Stoinis became the third player from Lucknow Super Giants to accomplish this milestone in the IPL. It also helped his team win by six wickets and move up to the fourth spot in the points table. In an interview with ESPNCricinfo, Jaffer stated that he was confident in Stoinis's potential to succeed at No. 3, pointing out that the squad has had trouble finding a good fit for this important batting position. Wasim Jaffer said:

Advertisement

“They needed this win and they needed their foreign batters to come good. No.3 is probably his position. They have been struggling to find the No.3 spot player. It is the best spot for him, knowing that he could come into the powerplay, get to face the pacers and get to used to it.” “At No.5 and No.6 he was struggling because he was coming against the old ball and spin and I think he played fantastically,”

Furthermore, Moody concurred with Jaffer, saying that Stoinis's batting approach is most suited in the top-order zone. Both analysts think that by making this change, Stoinis will perform better and overcome his past struggles against spin when batting lower in the order. Tom Moody said:

Advertisement

“I think No.3 is his best position. He started his T20 career as an opener, so the best fit for him is in that top order area. You can rely on his full technique when bowling is challenging and then you have the capability to quickly shift gears, and hit one down the ground for a six. Stoinis has got all of that material.” "His IPL career has been interesting as he is yet to find a home in the batting order and it is very hard to show your worth, when you are not sure where you belong,"

Also Read: 'Banao banao hero, aap hi toh banate ho': Harbhajan Singh TAUNTS Dhoni

It will now be Sunday, April 28, 2024, when CSK plays SRH. On the other hand, on Saturday, April 27, 2024, LSG will play RR.