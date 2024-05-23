Advertisement

In an exhilarating match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) posted a competitive total of 172/8 in their 20 overs. However, Rajasthan Royals (RR) chased down the target with 6 balls to spare, finishing at 174/6. Ravichandran Ashwin from RR was awarded the Player of the Match for his outstanding bowling performance, securing 2 wickets for 19 runs in 4 overs. The match, held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, witnessed some brilliant individual performances, making it an intense and entertaining playoff encounter as RCB is knocked out of the IPL 2024, continuing their unachieved dream of lifting the IPL trophy.

Also Read: Memers, keyboard trollers go ALL OUT on RCB after they lost to RR

Advertisement

Virat Kohli was devastated during RCB vs RR match

When Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated RCB in the IPL 2024 Eliminator, Virat Kohli's displeasure and annoyance were evident. His facial expressions were filmed in close-up, emphasising the tension and severity of the situation. It was also a poignant farewell for Dinesh Karthik, who retired following the game and was given a heartfelt send-off by the RCB squad. However, Virat Kohli was seen furious during the last moments of the match, as he angrily threw the water bottle after hydrating himself during the last moments of the match.

Advertisement

The Hero of RCB being abused by Virat Kohli for bowling a poor delivery.



Classless like always💔pic.twitter.com/cerKd180bD — 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐨 (@SergioCSKK) Didn't even hand over the bottle, he threw it on the ground. — Shivam Sharma (@iamssharma7)

Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Wednesday by four wickets in an exciting Eliminator match played in Ahmedabad of all places. In 19 overs, RR, chasing 173 runs, achieved their objective. With 45 runs, Yashasvi Jaiswal led all scorers, and Riyan Parag added a vital 36 runs.

Advertisement

After opting to bat first, RCB scored 172 runs for eight wickets. Virat Kohli scored 33 off 24 balls, while Rajat Patidar struck a quick 34 off 22 balls. With the ball, Ravichandran Ashwin was outstanding, going 2 wickets for 19 in his four overs.

On a wicket where the dew later benefited the batting side, RR's choice to bowl early proved wise as their bowlers held RCB to a respectable score. Despite the challenge, Faf du Plessis, the captain of RCB, felt that, considering the circumstances of RR's innings, they were 20 runs short of a respectable total.

Advertisement

There were two distinct phases to the contest. RCB, riding high after six straight victories, took on a sagging RR team following five straight losses. Though there were some anxious moments, RR successfully pursued the target with an over to spare, demonstrating the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket.



KKR have booked their place in the final, and their opponent will be decided by Eliminator 2 where SRH and RR will knock horns against each other on Friday, May 24 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The final will be played on Sunday in Chennai itself.

Advertisement