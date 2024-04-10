Advertisement

In a thrilling IPL encounter on Sunday, April 7, 2024, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secured a convincing 33-run victory over the Gujarat Titans (GT). LSG set a formidable total of 163/5, thanks to Marcus Stoinis' 58 and contributions from others. Yash Thakur shone with the ball, claiming 5/30. Despite resistance from Sai Sudharsan (31) and Rahul Tewatia (30), GT fell short, bowled out for 130. Krunal Pandya's 3/11 added to LSG's dominance. LSG's strong performance and contributions from various players led to their well-deserved victory at Ekana Sports City, Lucknow. LSG will now be in action against Delhi Capitals on Friday, April 12, 2024.

Justin Langer hilariously hints at signing Rohit Sharma to LSG in 2025

There's no denying Rohit Sharma's status as a Mumbai Indians legend. But with the massive auction scheduled for later this year, there's a lot of conjecture about what will happen to him after this. Removed from the MI captaincy before the 2024 Indian Premier League, speculations are rife as to where Rohit would end up.

Ambati Rayudu suggested that Rohit might wear the Chennai Super Kings uniform and maybe finish his IPL career in yellow. Discussions on the X platform haven't ruled out the possibility of Rohit joining the Delhi Capitals, either. While these rumours were circulating, another team, the Lucknow Super Giants, surfaced as a serious challenger interested in signing Rohit should the chance present itself.

For Justin Langer, the possibility of Rohit Sharma joining the Lucknow Super Giants has greatly excited him. Rohit Sharma was mentioned when Langer was asked to propose a player he would like to acquire, and one could feel his delight.

"One guys I want? Hmmm… if I could have anyone…. who do you think?" Langer questioned the individual doing his interview. The interviewer added their thoughts: "We have most of our bases covered. But do you think you can get Rohit Sharma?", A radiant smile spread across Langer's face. "Rohit Sharma? Hahaha. We're going to get him from Mumbai… Well, you better be the negotiator," Langer said.

Mumbai Indians will now face face CSK on Sunday, April 14, 2024.