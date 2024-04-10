×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 12:34 IST

'Rohit Sharma? We're going to get him from Mumbai': LSG coach Justin Langer makes massive admission

Justin Langer reveals plans to recruit Rohit Sharma from MI to LSG for IPL 2025, stating, "We're going to get him."

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Rohit Sharma gets handed the IPL 2020 trophy
Rohit Sharma | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a thrilling IPL encounter on Sunday, April 7, 2024, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secured a convincing 33-run victory over the Gujarat Titans (GT). LSG set a formidable total of 163/5, thanks to Marcus Stoinis' 58 and contributions from others. Yash Thakur shone with the ball, claiming 5/30. Despite resistance from Sai Sudharsan (31) and Rahul Tewatia (30), GT fell short, bowled out for 130. Krunal Pandya's 3/11 added to LSG's dominance. LSG's strong performance and contributions from various players led to their well-deserved victory at Ekana Sports City, Lucknow. LSG will now be in action against  Delhi Capitals on Friday, April 12, 2024. 

Also Read: SRH secure 2 crucial points in mid-table battle against PBKS

Advertisement

Justin Langer hilariously hints at signing Rohit Sharma to LSG in 2025

There's no denying Rohit Sharma's status as a Mumbai Indians legend. But with the massive auction scheduled for later this year, there's a lot of conjecture about what will happen to him after this. Removed from the MI captaincy before the 2024 Indian Premier League, speculations are rife as to where Rohit would end up.

Advertisement

Ambati Rayudu suggested that Rohit might wear the Chennai Super Kings uniform and maybe finish his IPL career in yellow. Discussions on the X platform haven't ruled out the possibility of Rohit joining the Delhi Capitals, either. While these rumours were circulating, another team, the Lucknow Super Giants, surfaced as a serious challenger interested in signing Rohit should the chance present itself.

For Justin Langer, the possibility of Rohit Sharma joining the Lucknow Super Giants has greatly excited him. Rohit Sharma was mentioned when Langer was asked to propose a player he would like to acquire, and one could feel his delight.

Advertisement

"One guys I want? Hmmm… if I could have anyone…. who do you think?" Langer questioned the individual doing his interview. The interviewer added their thoughts: "We have most of our bases covered. But do you think you can get Rohit Sharma?", A radiant smile spread across Langer's face.

"Rohit Sharma? Hahaha. We're going to get him from Mumbai… Well, you better be the negotiator," Langer said.

Mumbai Indians will now face face CSK on Sunday, April 14, 2024. 

 

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 12:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Black Eyed Peas

Health Benefits Of Lobia

a few seconds ago
Gukesh D playing against Fabiano Caruana in FIDE Candidates Chess

Gukesh downs Abasov

a few seconds ago
Bitcoin

Hong Kong's first BTC ETF

a minute ago
Maruti Suzuki price increase

Maruti Suzuki price hike

2 minutes ago
Mamata Wants to Save Those Behind Bomb Blast: Amit Shah | LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

2 minutes ago
Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma for PBKS

2 minutes ago
Tiger Reserves of India

Tiger Reserves Of India

2 minutes ago
MI vs RCB

IPL, MI vs RCB Preview

3 minutes ago
Big setback for Mamata govt: Kolkata HC orders CBI probe

Sandeshkhali Update

5 minutes ago
Vishnu Vishal and Soori

Vishnu Vishal-Soori Feud

5 minutes ago
Ice for beauty routine

Ice Facial For Skincare

7 minutes ago
Katchatheevu Row: How an Indian Island Went to Sri Lanka | Timeline of Events

Congress on Katchatheevu

7 minutes ago
Karim Benzema signed for Al Ittihad

Never received a red card

8 minutes ago
Nandi Statue Vandalised by Miscreants At Karnataka's Kalaburagi Temple, Case Lodged

Nandi Statue Vandalised

10 minutes ago
Forex news

Dollar strengthens

14 minutes ago
Marcelino Abad

news

17 minutes ago
Crime

Builder Shot Dead

17 minutes ago
Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri's post

20 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dinesh Karthik goes ALL OUT out over a former ENG skipper

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. Raj Thackeray Declares 'Unconditional Support' For PM Modi, BJP

    India News14 hours ago

  3. How Do Fenugreek Seeds Promote Hair Growth?

    Web Stories15 hours ago

  4. Man Sues 50 Women For Calling Him A Bad Date In California

    World15 hours ago

  5. Bengaluru Lawyer Falls Victim to Elaborate Scam, Forced to Strip

    India News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo