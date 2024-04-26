Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Thursday's IPL match saw an intense battle between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). RCB posted a formidable total of 206/7 in their 20 overs, with Rajat Patidar emerging as the Player of the Match for his explosive 50 off just 20 deliveries. Captain Virat Kohli's steady 51 and Cameron Green's unbeaten 37 bolstered RCB's innings. SRH fought hard but fell short, managing 171/8 in their 20 overs. Shahbaz Ahmed's resilient 40* and Abhishek Sharma's quickfire 31 were commendable efforts. RCB emerged victorious by 35 runs, showcasing their dominance in this thrilling T20 encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Eion Morgan believes that RCB have made it easy for other teams to beat SRH in the IPL 2024

Former England captain Eoin Morgan praised RCB for their outstanding performance, seeing it as a tactical model that other teams participating in the Indian Premier League 2024 may follow in order to beat SRH. Morgan, in an interview with Jio Cinema, lauded RCB's supremacy against SRH, even when the latter team was playing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

After winning the toss, RCB chose to bat first and amassed a respectable 206 runs. Their use of spinners to limit SRH to just 171 runs was an equally brilliant defensive tactic that helped them secure their second tournament championship. Morgan praised RCB's cunning strategies, especially in countering SRH's strength of controlling the tempo and dictating terms to their opponents. Speaking on Jio Cinema Eion Morgan said:

Advertisement

"That can be a contributing factor (chasing led to SRH’s defeat?) alongside what the wicket has to go be. We saw what happened in Delhi, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, it was an absolute road. It was a pure shootout. In a pure shootout, they will come up trumps, majority of the time just because of the way they play," "So, I think the way RCB played is, I think, a wake-up call to how the other sides take on the SunRisers," "They are going to go to Chennai next. Obviously, so far at the Chepauk, we have seen really good batting pitches. So it will be interesting to see if CSK go back to what works for them - the CSK squeeze. On a good pitch, we saw what Marcus Stoinis did the other night at the Chepauk in that chase,"

Also Read: Pat Cummins backs SRH's high-stakes attacking approach after home loss

Subsequently, SRH is slated to play CSK at their home stadium. Morgan argues that CSK has a good chance of defeating SRH at Chepauk provided they can modify the surface to suit their spinners. Even though CSK lost their last meeting with SRH in Hyderabad, they have a chance to reverse that outcome in this one.

Advertisement

In spite of the loss, SRH continues to play admirably in the league standings, now sitting in third place with 10 points from 8 games. This establishes them as strong candidates in the IPL 2024 season, despite the odd setback, demonstrating their tenacity and spirit of competition.