Known for his aplomb and straightforward nature, Rohit Sharma was once again involved in a fun chatter on the ground. Following the culmination of the LSG vs MI IPL 2024 game, the former Mumbai Indians captain met a veteran member of the opposition team, and could not stop taking a hilarious jibe at him.

Rohit Sharma and Amit Mishra engage in a fun exchange after LSG vs MI IPL 2024 match

In a hilarious exchange with LSG's Amit Mishra, Rohit Sharma left a snide remark stating in disbelief "You can't be only 3 years older than me." When Mishra answered "Yes I am 41," Rohit's quick reaction was a casual "Arey yaar." Lucknow Super Giants' official X handle released the clip of Rohit Sharma and Amit Mishra's conversation. The video has gone viral making cricket fans in every corner chuckle.

Here are the excerpts from their comical conversation:

"Kaika 40! Kya merese teen saal bade ho aap? (What 40! You're three years older than me)" Rohit asked Mishra.

"40 hua hai main (I am 41)" replied Mishra to which Rohit quickly retorted "Arey Yaar."

"Dekhle Yaar (You can check)" said Mishra.

The back-and-forth continued, Mishra further said it is my fault that I debuted way before you. Rohit then enquired "20 saal main apne debut kiya tha? (Did you make your debut at 20 years of age?" To which Mishra reverted "20-21." Here is the video that is making rounds on the internet.

About the LSG vs MI match, it was not a high-scoring encounter, but rather a low-scoring one. Batting first Mumbai Indians could only post 144 on the board. In reply, LSG did not have a smooth run but they eventually got there with three wickts in hand.