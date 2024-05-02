Advertisement

To the appeasement of fans sitting inside the Chepauk stadium and millions watching on television and online, MS Dhoni once again made his way to the middle during the death overs and played a cameo of a sort for CSK against PBKS. Dhoni played 11 balls and scored 14 runs in his brief stay. Courtesy of Dhoni's entertaining knock and Ruturaj Gaikwad's yet another exceptional knock, Chennai Super Kings have posted a competitive total of 162, leaving Punjab Kings with a target of 163.

MS Dhoni refuses single to Daryl Mitchell during the final over of CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 match

While MS Dhoni's presence often excites the fans, there occurred an incident during the CSK vs PBKS match which did not sit well among fans. On the third delivery of the final over of CSK, bowled by Arshdeep Singh, Dhoni made a decent connection and sent the low full-toss to deep cover, it was an easy single and Daryl Mitchell had covered the entire distance. He reached the other end with the intention of taking a quick single and possibly two, but to the surprise, MS Dhoni sent him back. Mitchell rushed to the non-striker's end and got there. A direct hit would have gotten his wicket. Thus, Mitchell ran two but not a single run was added to the scorecard.

Daryl, you have the best seat in the house! Relax 😎#TATAIPL #CSKvPBKS #IPLonJioCinema #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/NaM8jGqIUj — JioCinema (@JioCinema)

Fans not happy with MS Dhoni for refusing single to Daryl Mitchell

Many fans on social media were not happy with MS Dhoni's decision-making and hence shared their reaction. Here are a couple of them.

What a selfish player Ms Dhoni is ..#RuturajGaikwad#CSKvsPBKS — Dash Gol ☺️ (@Sumeetgoyal15)

By denying single to Daryl Mitchell…Dhoni prove he is the most selfish cricketer.

Thala for a reason.#MSDhoni𓃵 #CSKvPBKS — All in One 🇮🇳 (@mayankm94847123)

While he said no to Mitchell but MS Dhoni covered it up later in the over. He scored a mammoth six on the penultimate delivery. Dhoni got dismissed on the final ball of the CSK innings. He got run out. This is the first time Dhoni has been dismissed in IPL 2024.