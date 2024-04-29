Advertisement

Virat Kohli has emerged as one of the top hitters in the Ongoing IPL 2024 season. For the RCB, who are currently out of form and are sitting at the bottom of the points table, Kohli is one of the players who helps the team power through the matches. But Kohli has been in the range of critics who have been calling out his strike rate as India's T20 World Cup squad announcement comes close. After RCB's win over GT, the right-handed batter for Team India offered a ferocious reply to all the critics calling out his strike rate. KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir echoed his thoughts after Kohli's fiery statement.

Gautam Gambhir offers a no-nonsense response after Kohli's message over his sluggish strike rate

At the Narendra Modi Stadium, Virat Kohli and Will Jacks forged an indispensable alliance as they triumphed spectacularly over the Gujarat Titans. With more than 500 runs this season, Kohli is the current owner of the orange cap. However, his plodding century and fifty against Hyderabad and Rajasthan set off the criticism.

"All the people who talk about strike rates and me not playing spin well are the ones who love talking about this stuff. But for me, it's just about winning the game for the team," Kohli said after the match. “And there's a reason why you do it for 15 years - because you've done this day in [and] day out; you've won games for your teams,” Kohli said after the match.

"I am not quite sure if you've been in that situation yourself to sit and speak about the game from a box. I don't really think it's the same thing [as playing out there]," Kohli said.

"So for me, it's just about doing my job. People can talk about their own ideas and assumptions of the game, but those who have done it day in [and] day out know what's happening, and it's kind of a muscle memory for me now."

Following Kohli's firm reply to the critics of his strike rate, Gautam Gambhir, the mentor of the Kolkata Knight Riders, offered his analysis of the RCB batsman's remarks, acknowledging that every cricket player possesses unique skills and that a team must have a variety of hitters. He then emphasized that winning is more important than the batter's strike rate.

"Every player has a different game. What Maxwell can do, Kohli cannot, and what Kohli can do, Maxwell cannot. You need to have different types of batters in your XI. If from No.1 to No.8 you stack it up with explosive batters, you may score 300 but also get bowled out for 30.

India's Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir meet after the IPL 2024 match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens | Image: BCCI



"When you win, even a strike rate of 100 is good. But when you lose despite having a strike rate of 180, no one talks about it. That is the reality," Gambhir said as quoted by Sportskeeda.

Despite the low strike rate, Virat Kohli has showcased his prowess as the RCB has found his winning ways. Moreover, with the T20 World Cup squad all set to be announced soon, Kohli will remain as a strong contender to seal a spot for the ICC T20 tournament in the US and the Caribbean.