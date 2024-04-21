Advertisement

In Saturday's IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC), SRH posted a formidable total of 266/7 in their 20 overs, with standout performances by Travis Head scoring 89 runs off 32 balls and Kuldeep Yadav taking 4 wickets for 55 runs. DC, in response, fell short, managing only 199 runs in 19.1 overs. SRH emerged victorious by 67 runs, with T. Natarajan taking 4 wickets for 19 runs. The match highlights were condensed into an interesting game, showcasing the thrilling moments of the sport.

Sachin Tendulkar heaps praise on SRH after dominant win over DC

At the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, April 20, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) displayed their batting prowess once more by amassing a formidable total of 266 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC). With their impressive performance, SRH shot up to the second spot in the points standings.

In their home ground against DC, SRH opened with a relentless assault, scoring their third century or more of the year. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar tweeted his admiration for SRH's outstanding batting performance.

Tendulkar gave special recognition to Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head for their outstanding opening partnership, which collected 130 runs in just over six overs and utterly destroyed the DC bowling attack. Though SRH's momentum was momentarily stemmed by Kuldeep Yadav's four-wicket haul, Khaleel Ahmed of DC had a terrible time, giving up 51 runs in just three overs without taking a wicket. Sachin Tendulkar on X wrote:

"What is it with SRH that they’ve gotten past 260 thrice in this season alone! Today was a game where they completely outclassed DC. They, of course, batted well thanks to a mind-boggling start by Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma and a wonderful finish by Shahbaz. And in the 2nd half of the game, they bowled much better than DC, with their variations proving to be very effective. Well played, SRH!"

T Natarajan demonstrated his bowling prowess with a brilliant exhibition of slower bouncers in the second innings of the exciting match, taking 4 wickets for just 19 runs. His outstanding effort was crucial to Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) triumph and helped them jump to the second spot in the points standings.

Conversely, Rishabh Pant, the captain of the Delhi Capitals (DC), was unable to establish a rhythm and ended up scoring a laborious 44 runs off 35 balls, which ultimately made it difficult for DC to chase down the formidable 266-run mark that SRH had set.

DC struggled in their pursuit, even though Prithvi Shaw had a promising start, hitting four boundaries off an out-of-sorts Washington Sundar before being softly dismissed. With little to no footwork but a strong base, Fraser-McGurk produced an amazing attack, hitting his fifty in just 15 balls. His heroic efforts, however, were insufficient to keep DC in the game as they steadily fell below the qualifying zone, leaving their hopes of making the playoffs in jeopardy.