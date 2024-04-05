×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 00:16 IST

Who is Ashutosh Sharma? Punjab Kings batter who smashed 31 off 17 on debut

Ashutosh Sharma has played 4 First-Class matches, 7 List A games and 15 T20 matches in his career so far.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Ashutosh Sharma
Ashutosh Sharma | Image:IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ashutosh Sharma made a significant impact for Punjab Kings during their IPL 2024 match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Coming in to bat when PBKS was chasing a challenging target of 200 runs, Sharma's quickfire 31 off 17 balls in the crucial stages of the game proved instrumental in securing a thrilling victory for his team.

Entering the fray in the 16th over, the young talent formed a vital 43-run partnership off just 22 balls, steering Punjab Kings closer to the target. With three boundaries and a maximum, Ashutosh Sharma's aggressive batting set the stage for his teammates to finish the game in style.

Advertisement

Also Read: BEST BALL of IPL 2024? Ishant Sharma shows he is still LETHAL, Russell's reaction can't be missed

Who is Ashutosh Sharma?

This isn't the first time Ashutosh Sharma has made headlines with his explosive batting. The Ratlam-native, who was raised in Indore, previously broke Yuvraj Singh's record for the fastest fifty by an Indian in T20 cricket. Sharma achieved this feat by smashing a fifty off just 11 balls against Arunachal Pradesh during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group C match in October 2023. This impressive performance eclipsed Yuvraj's 16-year-old record of scoring a fifty off 12 balls, which was set against England in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

Ashutosh Sharma has played 4 First-Class matches, 7 List A games and 15 T20 matches in his career so far. The 25-year-old was picked by Punjab Kings for INR 20 lakh ahead of IPL 2024 auction. He made his debut as an Impact Sub in the match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.  

Advertisement

Also Read: DC captain Rishabh Pant commits TWO GIGANTIC BLUNDER that 'cost Delhi Capitals dearly' against KKR

Shashank powered his way to an unbeaten 61 from just 29 balls, while Ashutosh contributed a quickfire 31 off 17 deliveries. Despite an early setback of losing skipper Shikhar Dhawan for just one run, PBKS managed to chase down the 200-run target with one ball remaining.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 00:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Woman delivers baby outside hospital

Delivery Outside Hospital

43 minutes ago
WrestleMania XL

WrestleMania XL to woo

an hour ago
Fire in Gurugram

Fire in Gurugram

an hour ago
Preity Zinta and Shashank Singh

Reactions on Shashank

an hour ago
Chennaiyin FC Move to 6th Spot and Knock Jamshedpur FC Out of Playoffs Race

Chennaiyin def Jamshedpur

an hour ago
John Cena

WrestleMania: Most wins

an hour ago
Baby Photo

Woman Delivers Baby

an hour ago
Speeding Bus Runs Over 3-Year-Old Girl In Faridabad, Driver On Run

3-year-old girl

2 hours ago
DMK

IT Raids at DMK leader

2 hours ago
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

ED Hemant Soren

2 hours ago
Gunther

WWE Exclusive: Gunther

2 hours ago
Ex-US President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump to Israel

2 hours ago
Trump Townhall US GOP

Trump's challenge

2 hours ago
Delhi Police Arrest Youth With Arms And Ammunition Ahead of Republic Day

Woman Killed in Delhi

2 hours ago
Ashutosh Sharma

Who is Ashutosh Sharma?

2 hours ago
Joe Biden spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu days after an Israeli air strike killed food aid workers in Gaza.

Biden Warns Bibi

2 hours ago
Manhattan New York

Manhattan water spillover

2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. CBSE Changes Exam Format for Classes 11,12 From 2024-25 Session

    Education6 hours ago

  2. 7-year-old 'Little Dhoni' successfully masters the helicopter shot

    Sports 6 hours ago

  3. Robert Vadra Throws Hat in Ring, Hints at Contesting Polls From Amethi

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  4. Seema Haider's Pak Husband Writes to Noida Cops, Demands Her Narco Test

    India News11 hours ago

  5. Earthquake of 6.3 Magnitude Jolts Japan's Honshu

    World12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo