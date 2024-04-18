Advertisement

India vs Pakistan is a contest that is famed all over the cricket world. Whenever the two arch-rivals collide in the field of cricket fireworks tend to blow out. Lately, the meet-up between the nemeses has remained exclusive to ICC tournaments. As the diplomatic tensions and political conflicts between the two nations have remained constant over the years, BCCI has shunned the idea of an India vs Pakistan bilateral series.

Rohit Sharma on India vs Pakistan bilateral series

While many officials have spoken about the matter, for the first time a prominent Team India player has also laid hold on the matter. Team India captain Rohit Sharma recently made his presence on the Club Prairie Fire podcast and opened up on a variety of subjects. Among the many topics, one was the striking query about an IND vs PAK battle. Sharma hinted that he is open to a one-on-one Test series against Babar Azam's Pakistan.

On the podcast former England captain Michael Vaughan asked Rohit: “Don’t you think India playing Pakistan regularly will be fantastic for Test cricket?”

Addressing the query Rohit said: “I totally believe that! They are a good team.”

“They have got superb bowling line-up. I think it would be a good contest, especially if you play in the overseas condition. That would be awesome.

“Last test match played between India and Pakistan was way back I think in 2006 or 2008 (2007), where Wasim Jaffar got a double hundred in Kolkata,” he added.

“I think it will be a great contest between the two sides. We anyway play them in the ICC tournaments. So, it doesn’t even matter. I am only interested in pure cricket. I am not looking at anything else.

“It’s just pure cricket. A battle between bat and ball. It will be a great contest so why not.”

India and Pakistan last squared off in a bilateral battle in 2012-13 when the Pak team toured India for two T20Is and 3 ODIs. Since then, it has been a dry run in the case of series between India and Pakistan. When it comes to a Test series, the two did not lock horns after 2007-08.