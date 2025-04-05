'Why Worry When You Have...': Rohit Sharma Pokes Fun At Shardul Thakur With Savage 'Lord' Remark During LSG vs MI Clash

IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) clinched a much-needed 12-run win over Mumbai Indians in the 16th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 4th.

Digvesh Singh Rathi was named the ‘Player of the Match’ following his stunning spell in the second inning. Digvesh Singh picked up one wicket and gave 21 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 5.20.

Following the win, the Super Giants all-rounder Shardul Thakur shared a light moment with the former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma poked fun at Shardul Thakur with the savage ‘lord’ remark when LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka was in front of him. The 36-year-old asked Goenka not to worry when he has the lord in his franchise.

"Sir, why worry when you have Lord," Rohit Sarma told Sanjiv Goenka.

Watch The Video Here

Recapping LSG's Win Over MI

Summarizing the match, Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants.

Mitchell Marsh (60), Aiden Markram (53), and Ayush Badoni (30) displayed a quality performance and led the batting lineup to propel LSG to 203/8 in the first inning.

Hardik Pandya led the MI bowling attack with his five-wicket haul at an economy rate of 9.00.

During the run chase, Suryakumar Yadav (67), and Naman Dhir (46) tried their best and tried clinch a win for the Mumbai-based franchise, but they failed in front of LSG's bowling attack.

25-year-old Digvesh Singh led the LSG bowling attack and successfully restricted MI to 191/5.