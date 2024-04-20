Advertisement

Chasing 193 against the five-time Indian Premier League Champions Mumbai Indians, Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma once again scripted a crucial partnership in the middle, and almost took their team all the way. While Shashank scored 41 off 25 balls, Ashutosh smashed 61 runs in 28 balls. But in the end, the Kings fell short by 9 runs on Thursday at the new PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, despite the tremendous fightback.

Speaking after the match, Ashutosh addressed the post-match press conference and said that the team is heading in the right direction and is not far away from getting good results.

"We are working hard. Our intent is good. Winning and losing is part of the game. It matters how you are playing, and we are playing well as a team. If we continue in the same vein of form, we will do better and win the games," the 25-year-old said.

On being asked about Punjab's top order, the right-handed batter said that cricket is a team sport and anyone can be a match-winner on any night.

"It's a part of the game. Sometimes, the opener score runs, and sometimes the middle orders do. This keeps happening. It's a team game. We all have to do well. We have to focus on our process and not on winning and losing. If the process is correct, we will keep going in the right direction."

It was Ashutosh's first fifty in the IPL on Thursday, and he celebrated it with a gesture to the dressing room. On being asked about his celebrations, Ashutosh said that he wanted to express his gratitude to the Head of Cricket Development Sanjay Bangar, and the rest of the team management for showcasing their faith in him.

"The celebrations were for Sanjay Bangar Sir. I am working a lot under him and he keeps guiding me. He has given me a chance. I also wanted to thank the Punjab team for showing faith in me - our Head Coach Trevor Bayliss, Ashish paaji, Shikhar Paaji who have believed in me," he said.

"Sanjay Sir has taught me that I am not a slogger and that I play cricketing shots and I need to focus on that. This small statement has become a big one for me. I am following the same and that is changing my game," he added.

Another promising sign for Punjab on the night was Harshal Patel's death bowling, who gave away just 7 runs in his last over and picked up 2 wickets, and also contributed to causing a run-out. Harshal finished with figures of 31/3 in his 4 overs, while the stand-in skipper Sam Curran, too, picked up two crucial wickets.

Curran, too, praised Ashutosh and Shashank for their performance after the match and said that the team believes that they can turn things around.

"Another incredible knock from Ashutosh. We lost a lot of wickets at the start, but the way the Shashank and Ashutosh have taken the team so close is heartening. They have incredible confidence. When you see a guy like Ashutosh having the confidence to play sweeps and big hits against fast bowlers, it's great to watch them in action. It's disheartening to lose close games, but there are a lot of positives. We still have the belief in us and we can turn this around, the sun will come up tomorrow and we will hopefully get on a winning run," Curran said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Meanwhile, INR 45 lakhs were raised and 9 scholarships were awarded during the match in Mullanpur on Thursday to the noble cause of girl child education. The M3M Foundation, in partnership with Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, has committed support to females for vocational education, and Rs 5 Lakhs will be donated for every 25 runs scored and 3 wickets taken by Punjab Kings during their home games. Through the initiative, the organisation aims to provide vocational education support to 111 girls for up to Rs. 5 Lakhs, covering a total amount of Rs. 5.55 crore over the next five years.

Punjab Kings will face off against the Gujarat Titans on Sunday, April 21st at 19:30 IST.