Mitchell Starc saved his best for the last. The big Australian pacer made an outright impact in the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Starc bowled a peach of a delivery to dismiss Abhishek Sharma in the first over of the match.

KKR vs SRH: Mitchell Starc bowls a beauty to leave Abhishek Sharma bamboozled

Pat Cummins' decision to bat first did not go as he would have liked. Sunrisers Hyderabad lost the wicket in the first over in the form of Abhishek Sharma. Mitchell Starc started the proceedings for KKR and got the wicket on the penultimate delivery of the first over. Starc received the purchase from the first ball and four deliveries later he produced an unplayable delivery to dismiss Abhishek Sharma with the score of 2 runs. While it is just a start, Mitchell Starc gave Kolkata Knight Riders the start it needed.

AN ABSOLUTE RIPPER! 🤩



As spectacular as it gets from Mitchell Starc ⚡️



He gets the in-form Abhishek Sharma early 🔥



Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL final here on Sunday. The Hyderabad side made one change from the last match, bringing in Shahbaz Ahmed in place of Abdul Samad, while KKR retained their eleven from the Qualifier 1. KKR have earlier won the title two times, while SRH are seeking their second IPL trophy. The Teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.