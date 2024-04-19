Advertisement

While the IPL action has solemnly gripped the world of cricket, the knowers of the game are not sleeping on what's immediately following the cash-rich tournament. Post IPL 2024, the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to start, and the prevalent 17th season of the IPL is seen as the mega audition for the showpiece event. A former India cricketer has focused on the subject and asked Rohit Sharma's intervention to set expectations straight in front of Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Also Read | Ashutosh Sharma smashes a stunning 6 on Jasprit Bumrah- WATCH

Advertisement

Aakash Chopra expresses major worry about Yashasvi Jaiswal's form

Following a brilliant series against England, Yashasvi Jaiswal is having an almost opposite IPL 2024 season . Till now, he hasn't been able to showcase his mettle in the tournament for Rajasthan Royals, and according to former India opener turned commentator Aakash Chopra, it is a cause of worry, considering Jaiswal is in the scheme of things for the T20 World Cup.

Advertisement

"I am getting slightly worried about Yashasvi because Yashasvi didn't used to play like this. He is trying to murder every ball. You are a very good player, and you are good because you believe in timing. You are not a wrestler and you are not Andre Russell. Your playing style is very different," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

𝙃𝙖𝙩-𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙠 𝙤𝙛 𝙎𝙄𝙓𝙀𝙎! 🔥 🔥



Yashasvi Jaiswal is smacking 'em all around the park! 💥💥💥



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/FM0hVG5pje#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @ybj_19 | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/OjJjt8bOsx — BCCI (@BCCI)

Also Read | Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma embrace after MI secure triumph over PBKS

Aakash Chopra wants Rohit Sharma to talk to Yashasvi Jaiswal

Paying further heed to the matter, Chopra stated that Rajasthan Royals' head coach or India captain Rohit Sharma should have a dialogue with Yashasvi Jaiswal and state him to bring caution to his game

"Since I like this kid a lot, I want Kumar Sangakkara to talk to him, or else Rohit Sharma should pick up the phone and talk to him and say - 'You have to go to the T20 World Cup but this form is not required, play a little cautiously'. He hit a six and a four, and then tried another big shot and got out."