In the upcoming IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, the Sunrisers hold a slight advantage with their decent run in the IPL 2024 so far compared to RCB's poor run. With players like Abdul Samad, Mayank Agarwal, and Rahul Tripathi in SRH's squad, and Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell in RCB's squad, this promises to be a thrilling T20 encounter at 7:30 pm today.

Virat Kohli and Pat Cummins share a light-hearted conversation ahead of SRH vs RCB

Virat Kohli and Pat Cummins had a heartwarming conversation prior to the SRH versus RCB match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, April 25, setting the stage for an anticipated confrontation between the two sides. This will be the second meeting between SRH and RCB this season, following their record-breaking match in Bengaluru.

A video posted on RCB's official social media account recorded a frank exchange between Kohli and Cummins during a practice session on the eve of the highly anticipated encounter. Cummins, fully prepared, approached Kohli, who was seated on the ground with his pads on, taking a small break from the hectic preparations.

The two cricketers exchanged pleasantries and shook hands in an atmosphere of laughing and goodwill. Cummins lightheartedly recalled the coach's comment about him making the wicket appear flat, prompting Kohli to praise the SRH captain. This cordial chat demonstrated the players' mutual respect and friendship as they prepared for the big match.

"The coach was saying I was making that wicket look flat. That's all I heard," Cummins said. "You are too good Pat," Kohli responded.

"You're too good, Pat" 😅



No 🤫 needed! A bit of banter ahead of our game tomorrow. 😬



While RCB sits at the bottom of the table with only one win in eight games, Cummins' SRH has been on a tear, routinely breaking records and radiating confidence. SRH is now ranked third in the points table, having won five of seven matches, highlighting their impressive performance in the competition.

The anticipation for the upcoming showdown between SRH and RCB is heightened by recollections of their previous encounter, which saw a flurry of records broken. In their first match of the season, both teams scored more than 500 runs, only the second time in IPL history.