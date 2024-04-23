Advertisement

India and Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Monday created history by becoming the first bowler ever to complete 200 wickets in the Indian Premier League.

The right-arm spinner achieved the feat during the first innings of the IPL clash between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians here at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, dismissing Afghan batter Mohammad Nabi.

The 33-year-old trusted his conventional leg-spinner as he gave the ball a loop to beat Nabi in the air, forcing the batter to try and work the ball on the leg side. But Nabi was unsuccessful in doing that and ended up lobbing an easy catch for Chahal to complete his dismissal and reach the landmark.

Chahal, who made his IPL debut in 2013, has so far played for three different teams including Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Before hitting the 200-wickets mark, Chahal was in unchartered territory since IPL 2023 when he overtook Chennai Super Kings' Dwayne Bravo (183 wickets in 161 matches) for most wickets in the tournament's history.

While Bravo remains the second, at the third position is India and Mumbai Indians' leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, who has taken 181 wickets so far, followed by compatriot Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Sunrisers Hyderabad), who has 174 dismissals in 167 games.

At the fifth spot in the list is former India spinner Amit Mishra, who claimed 173 wickets in 161 games.

Among the active players in the list of most successful bowlers, Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine (169 matches) is tied with Ravichandran Ashwin at 172 wickets.

At the ninth spot is India and MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah with 158 wickets and at the 10th is Ravindra Jadeja, with 156 wickets in 233 matches.

Chahal has been in a rich vein of form this season and features in the list of bowlers who have taken the most wickets.