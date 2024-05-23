Advertisement

Ireland are all set to play Scotland in the fifth T20I of the Tri-Nation series between Ireland, Scotland and Netherlands as all the three sides are ramping up their preparations for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies from June.

Where will Ireland vs Scotland Tri-nation T20 series match be held?

The fifth T20I international of the series between Ireland and Scotland will be held at the Voorburg Cricket Club, The Hague.

When will Ireland vs Scotland Tri-nation T20 series match be played?

The fifth T20I international of Ireland vs Scotland series will be played on Monday, May 23th at 6 PM local time. (2:30 PM IST)

How do I watch Ireland vs Scotland LIVE Telecast in India?

The fifth T20I international of Ireland vs Scotland does not have a television broadcast partner in India.

How to watch Ireland vs Scotland live streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch Ireland vs Scotland live streaming in India on the Fancode App and website.

How to watch Ireland vs Scotland live streaming in Ireland?

Ireland vs Scotland live streaming is available on the ITVX.

How to watch Ireland vs Scotland live streaming in Netherlands?

The Ireland vs Scotland Tri-nation T20 series match live streaming in Netherlands will take place on the European Cricket Network.

How to watch Ireland vs Scotland live streaming in the UK?

The Ireland vs Scotland live streaming in UK will not take place on any official media partner or broadcast channel.

How to watch Ireland vs Scotland live streaming in Australia?

The Ireland vs Scotland Tri-nation T20 series match live streaming in Australia will not take place on any official media partner or broadcast channel.