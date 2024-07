Published 16:06 IST, July 11th 2024

Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan Indulge In UGLY Verbal Spat After Disastrous Run Out in WCL24 | WATCH

Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan got engaged in a viral ugly spat while playing for India Champions in World Championship of Legends 2024, watch here.