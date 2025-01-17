'How Was Staying In Separate Hotel Allowed?': Irfan Pathan Launches Brutal Attack On India's Problematic Superstar Culture

The BCCI has announced a new set of rules in order to maintain unity and discipline among the cricketers of the India Cricket Team touring for matches. The new norms have put restrictions on a lot of privileges which the top stars made use of. In order to foster a positive atmosphere in the squad, the rules would help in developing proper camaraderie. Irfan Pathan has flagged an issue with the rule which directs the team to stay in the same hotel after it was pointed out that some cricketers stay in separate accommodation facilities with their families during tours.

Irfan Pathan Slams Team India's Superstar Culture After BCCI Issues Fresh Norms

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has voiced his point in the BCCI's new set of rules, and particularly the one where they have been mandated to stay in the same hotel as the rest of the squad. Pathan said that the players should not have been allowed such a privilege in the first place, pointing out that even the greatest players have stayed in the same hotels in the past.

"Even the greatest players in the past stayed in the same hotels as the rest of the Indian team. How was staying in a separate hotel allowed in the first place?" Irfan Pathan tweeted on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].

After he made the tweet, a user urged Irfan Pathan to come to the point and directly name Virat Kohli. In response, the former Indian cricketer said, "Nah not talking about Virat."

BCCI Issues Strict Mandates After Team India's Failure To Win BGT Series

The BCCI has opted for the 'Gautam Gambhir' way and tailored a fresh set of norms which will be mandatory for the players. The regulations have come out after Team India's shambolic performance in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, which they lost 1-3 to Australia.