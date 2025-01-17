Published 08:00 IST, January 17th 2025
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Set to Play For India A in Practice Game After IPL to Prep For England Tests - REPORT
In a bid to prepare well for the Test series against England after the IPL, there are reports that the BCCI is arranging for three four-day matches in England.
In a bid to prepare well for the Test series against England after the IPL , there are reports that the BCCI is arranging for three four-day matches in England. Following the loss at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, head coach Gautam Gambhir stressed on the importance of domestic cricket, urging seniors to feature in the Ranji. Now, there is a fresh report that claims that the BCCI is arranging three four-day games in England for the cricketers to prepare well for the Test series. The games will help the Indian players get back in form before the five-match Test series against England. India A will take on the England Lions in the practice games and that should benefit the touring side. India's Test side could not make it to their third consecutive World Test Championship final after Australia beat them 3-1.
GAMBHIR'S POST BGT PC
BCCI'S NEW RULES
Meanwhile, in a bid to get India's Test structure in place, the BCCI has given a new set of rules on Thursday where they made domestic cricket mandatory. Also, they have put a restriction on the presence of families and personal staff on tours and a bar on individual endorsements during series were among a slew of measures that the BCCI unveiled on Thursday in a 10-point policy to promote "discipline and unity" in the embattled national cricket team.
Non-compliance would invite sanctions, including cuts in their retainer fee from central contracts and a bar on participating in the cash-rich Indian Premier League.
The Board has approved only a two-week window for families to stay with the players during overseas tours, besides imposing restrictions on personal staff, and commercial shoots.
