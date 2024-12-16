'I’d Like To Apologise': Isa Guha Issues Apology After 'Racial Remark' On Jasprit Bumrah

A dark cloud loomed towards the end of the second day of the Brisbane test as former English cricketer and commentator Isa Guha made a racist remark against India's bowling icon Jasprit Bumrah . Guha ended up speaking few insensitive words that are not being perceived to be in a very good light. While in an effort to praise Bumrah, Guha ended up calling him a ‘primate’ which sparked a massive controversy.

'Well, he’s the MVP, isn’t he? Most valuable primate, Jasprit Bumrah', Guha had said when talking about Bumrah.

Now, the commentator has issued an apology to the bowler and the cricket fraternity.

Isa Guha Apologizes For Racial Remark Against Jasprit Bumrah

After massive backlash for her remarks against Jasprit Bumrah, Isa Guha has now apologized for her remarks against the Indian bowling great. Guha took a moment to apologize on Monday morning at Fox Cricket's broadcast.

"Yesterday in commentary I used a word that can be interpreted in a number of different ways. I'd like to apologise for any offence caused. I set myself really high standards when it comes to empathy and respect of others."

"If you listen to the full transcript I only meant the highest praise for one of India's greatest players. And someone that I admire greatly. I'm an advocate for equality and someone who has spent their career thinking about inclusion and understanding in the game," said Isa Guha as she apologized for her remarks against Jasprit Bumrah.

‘There Was No Other Intention Or Malice There’: Isa Guha On ‘Primate’ Remark

Isa Guha in her apology further added that she did not have any bad intentions and wanted to praise Jasprit Bumrah as she drew comparisons to her own South Asian heritage.

"I was trying to frame the enormity of his achievement and I've chosen the wrong word. And for that, I am deeply sorry. As someone who is also of South Asian heritage I hope people would recognise there was no other intention or malice there, and I hope this hasn't overshadowed what has been a great Test match so far - and I look forward to seeing how it progresses," she further added as she apologized for her statements.