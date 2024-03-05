Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 16:43 IST

'It's a FORCED RETIREMENT': Ross Taylor drops bombshell revelation, hints at chaos in NZ cricket

Former New Zealand batter, Ross Taylor has opined that Neil Wagner's retirement was forced, hinting at the possibility of unrest in the Kiwi camp.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Ross Taylor on Neil Wagner's retirement
Ross Taylor on Neil Wagner's retirement | Image:NZ Cricket/BCCI
Former New Zealand batter, Ross Taylor has opined that Neil Wagner's retirement was forced,  hinting at the possibility of unrest in the Kiwi camp. As per Taylor, Wagner was told he would not be picked for the Australia series and hence he made the decision of calling it a career. Wagner made the announcement during a press-conference.

Ross Taylor thinks Neil Wagner was forced to retire

Neil Wagner recently announced his retirement during an emotional press conference. He took the call just before the start of the first Test between New Zealand and Australia. Opinions on the same, Ross Taylor says it was a coarse decision rather than a voluntary one.

“I think it all makes sense a little bit now. There's no sugarcoating it. I think it's a forced retirement,” Taylor told ESPN Australia & NZ.

"And to see that he isn't selected... I think I do like and you do need to plan for the future, but a one-off Test against Australia in a must-win situation, I wouldn't be looking much further than Neil Wagner. And I'm sure the Australian batters are sleeping easy that he's not in the side," Taylor added.

Despite calling it goodbye, the 37-year-old Wagner, however, did take the field during the first Test as a substitute fielder and carried the drinks on occasion.

AUS vs NZ: Wagner's teary farewell to New Zealand cricket

Wagner last week called time on his 64-Test career, bowing out as the country's fifth highest wicket-taker with 260 victims. Wagner was picked in the squad for the two home Tests against Pat Cummins's Australia but was told by head coach Gary Stead that he would not play in either match. He fought back tears as he confirmed his retirement from international cricket alongside Stead. Born and raised in Pretoria, South Africa, Wagner migrated to New Zealand in 2008 and played a key role in his adopted nation's rise to the world No 1 ranking and the inaugural World Test Championship title win in 2021.

Published March 5th, 2024 at 16:15 IST

