Advertisement

England has been one of the cricketing powerhouses, courtesy of their superior talent and immaculate veterans who level up their game with each of the passing series. Coach Brendon McCullum has been a name that has elevated the team's game. But after the Test series against India, it looks like the English side will look to move on towards fresh talents. It means that one of England's top-tier bowlers has determined his withdrawal from the longer format of the game. The team's record-setting wicket-taker, James Anderson, will step down from Test cricket and call it a time in his International cricket career.

Also Read: Gill, Sudharsan keep GT's playoff hopes alive with 35-run win over CSK

Advertisement

James Anderson may step down from Test Cricket to open ways for future bowlers - Reports

Veteran English bowler James Anderson will look to retire from International Cricket after he will be calling time on his red-ball career in the summer, as reported by The Guardian. The reason for his withdrawal from Test cricket is an attempt to open ways for the upcoming cricketers to step up for the challenge. Anderson made up his mind after speaking to England's head coach, Brendon McCullum.

Advertisement

England's James Anderson at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala for the England tour of India series | Image: BCCI



Reports mention that Coach McCullum made a five-day visit to the UK from New Zealand to meet with the star bowler and tell him that the Test Team is looking towards the future as they engaged in a round of golf. This will mean that Anderson will remain with England as they play six Test matches against the West Indies and Sri Lanka, and the last match-up will take place at Old Trafford, Anderson's home turf, in late August. That could be the last of Anderson as the ECB will prepare a seam attack for the upcoming Ashes series in the winter of 2025–2026.

Also Read: MS Dhoni's hilarious exchange with fan who intruded field during GT vs CSK game steals spotlight

Advertisement

James Anderson is a record-setting man for England as he became the third man in history to reach 700 Test wickets in the Final match of the England tour of India series at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. However, he had a lighter workload throughout the series.

Anderson has yet to officially address his future, but expect an announcement from the bowler's side soon.