Jammu And Kashmir Players Stage Protest Following Reported Allegations Of 'Pitch Fixing' During Ranji Game Against Baroda

Jammu & Kashmir and Baroda went into their Ranji Trophy game with a lot on their shoulders as both teams were looking to qualify into the next round. During the first and second day of the match, Jammu and Kashmir dominated Baroda. In the first innings while batting first, J&K made 246 runs. Baroda came up short in their batting as they could not take the lead after getting dismissed for 166. Following this, Jammu and Kashmir put up another 284 runs on the board giving Baroda a target of 365 to chase.

During this match, the third day was clouded by controversy as the Jammu and Kashmir players staged a protest due to alleged pitch fixing.

Jammu And Kashmir Players Stage Protest On Day 3 Of Ranji Game

Both teams came into an important game for their Ranji campaigns as J&K needed only a win or a draw to go through to the next round. As for Baroda, they were in for a must win game if they wanted to qualify for the next round. On the morning of the third day (Feb 1st), ESPNCricinfo reported that the Jammu and Kashmir players staged a walkout after they alleged that the pitch had been changed overnight.

According to the J&K team management, the pitch was quite stable on day 2 but turned damp and very unpredictable on the third day. This made batting on the pitch harder.

Jammu and Kashmir's team management along with their captain Paras Dogra led this protest against the alleged ‘pitch fixing’.