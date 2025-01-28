'Experience Of A Lifetime': Jasprit Bumrah Documents His Experience At Coldplay Concert, Presents Signed Jersey To The Band

The Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad drew record attendance, with people from all over India coming together to enjoy the adventure of a lifeline. At the Narendra Modi Stadium, the British rock band also had a special guest in attendance as Jasprit Bumrah arrived at the venue with his family. Lead singer Chris Martin gave a huge shout-out to the superstar India pacer, and Bumrah couldn't resist visiting the band during their concert at the world's largest cricket ground. The pacer documented his experience at the concert and also presented a special gift to the British rock band.

Bumrah Documents His Coldplay Experience As Special Guest

Jasprit Bumrah shared his experience of him attending the Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad with his family. The video shares footage of him enjoying the gig and even being backstage with the British band. The Indian pacer also presented the rock band with a Test jersey, which had a personalized message for them and an autograph by Bumrah. He also showed his appreciation for them and said that they would meet again soon.

"This was an experience of a lifetime. Thank you for all the love @coldplay and congratulations on the super successful shows in India. We’ll see you soon," Bumrah wrote on social media platform Instagram.

Jasprit Bumrah Is A Crowd Favourite Wherever He Goes

Jasprit Bumrah received a huge pop when his name Chris Martin gave him a shout-out during the Mumbai concert. The moment was a standout as it caused a lot of buzz over social media. Bumrah was eventually invited by the band as their special guest on the second Ahmedabad show, and Coldplay's lead singer sang a special song for the India bowler. The cameras also showed Bumrah on the live broadcast and the crowd gave a huge cheer to the talisman of the Indian Cricket Team.