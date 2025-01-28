sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:38 IST, January 28th 2025

Suspense Around Mohammad Shami Finally Comes To An End, Star Pacer To Don Iconic Blue India Jersey After 435 Days

Mohammad Shami has been named as a part of the Playing XI in the 3rd T20I match against England. Shami finally gets a chance to don the iconic India blue.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Mohammad Shami
Mohammad Shami | Image: X/@BCCI

Team India pacer Mohammad Shami has been named as a part of the Playing XI in the 3rd T20I match against England. After being benched in the first two T20Is, Shami finally gets a chance to don the iconic India blue. The returning India pacer would be replacing Arshdeep Singh in the squad.

More to follow…

Updated 18:38 IST, January 28th 2025