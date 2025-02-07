'The Future Looks Good': Allan Donald Namedrops Two Cricketers To Watch Out For South Africa

SA20 has grown exponentially over the last few years. South Africa's T20 league has managed to attract top cricketers from all over the world and has been one of the most popular franchise leagues in the world currently.

SA20 Has Had A Successful Journey In The Last few Years

Following IPL 's stupendous success, several franchise leagues have been launched to cash in on the popularity of T20 cricket. But only a few of them have been successful, and SA20 is one of them. The third edition is on the verge of conclusion, and MI Cape Town will face Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the final on Saturday.

South Africa has been a breeding spot for fast bowlers as bowlers like Dale Steyn, and Shaun Pollock enjoyed ample success in international cricket. Former South African pacer Allan Donald believes Eathan Bosch and Kwena Maphaka are two bowlers who will be to watch out for in the near future.

Allan Donald Picks Two South African Cricketers With Bright Future

While answering a query from Republic World during a SA20 virtual media interaction, Donald replied, 'Thanks for bringing it up because there are so many players to remember. But Eathan Bosch has just announced himself on the test arena and I'm so, so happy for him.

'I think his father would be looking down on him, who was a very, very quick bowler for the Titans back in the day, would be very proud of his son now. It's so good to see him how he has punched his way into the test team.

In the SA20 also he has been a consistent performer. Wonderful. Two very good prospects for South Africa moving forward. Kwena Maphaka once again.