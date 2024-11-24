Jay Shah Blessed With Baby Boy, Confirms IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal

Jay Shah, who is set to take over as ICC President, has become a father after being blessed by a baby boy. The Indian Premier League Chairman Arun Dhumal confirmed this piece of news during his opening speech at the IPL Auction in Riyadh, Jeddah. In fact, Dhumal started his speech with this big announcement. Shah already has a couple of daughters, but this is the first time he has been blessed with a boy. Dhumal said, “I would like to congratulate, India's off field captain Jay Shah on his new baby boy.”

Dhumal also went onto to congratulate the Indian team that won the T20 World Cup recently.

Shah has been time and again been credited for the rise of cricket in India.

SHAH TO TAKE OVER AS ICC PRESIDENT

Starting December 1, 2024, he will assume the role of Independent Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Shah began his journey in cricket administration in 2009, starting in Gujarat . He has been the BCCI Secretary since October 2019 and was re-elected in 2022.

Additionally, he served as the ACC President from 2021 to 2024, contributing significantly to cricket’s growth in the region.

Meanwhile, the Indian team is in Australia for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The team is currently playing the first Test match at Perth where they find themselves in a position of strength.

In the Perth Test, Australia need 522 to win. Australia have seven wickets still in hand. Jasprit Bumrah has already picked up two wickets. Usman Khawaja is in the middle and he has a mountain to climb.