'He's One Of The Greats': Joe Root Reacts To His Chances Of Breaking Sachin Tendulkar's Legendary Record Prior To Fifth Day Of Manchester Test

IND vs ENG: Former England captain Joe Root is currently in the form of his life, and he is scoring runs for fun. Root, who also is a part of the illustrious 'Fab Four' that includes the likes of Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Steve Smith, has scored 403 runs in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. Root is averaging over 65 in this Test series, and he has already scored two hundreds.

Joe Root Reacts To Breaking Sachin Tendulkar's Record

Joe Root is currently being considered as the one batter who can go on and break Sachin Tendulkar's Test record of most hundreds and most runs. Root is just 34 years old as of now and is just 14 Test tons away from going past Sachin. Additionally, Root also needs 2,512 runs to go past the 'Master Blaster' and become the highest run-scorer in the history of Test cricket.

The English stalwart scored a stellar hundred in the ongoing Manchester Test match and became the second-highest run-scorer in the history of the longest format of the game. Root has now reacted to his chances of going past Tendulkar, and he had only some great things to say about one of cricket's biggest icons.

"He's one of the greats the game has seen, hasn't he? I mean, all the things that he managed to achieve with the pressures that he had to shoulder and burden were incredible," said the former English captain while speaking to Harsha Bhogle on Sony Liv.

All Eyes On The Fifth Day Of The Manchester Test

The fate of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy currently hangs in the balance, and it will be decided on the final day of the Manchester Test. England are 2-1 up, and a win at Old Trafford will help them win the series.